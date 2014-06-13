FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

Rockefeller family member killed in small plane crash north of New York City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - A member of the powerful Rockefeller family was killed on Friday when his small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport north of New York City, a family spokesman said.

Dr. Richard Rockefeller of Falmouth, Maine was the only person on board the Piper PA-46 aircraft when it went down about 10 minutes after takeoff from Westchester County Airport in Purchase, 23 miles (37 km) north of New York City, spokesman Fraser Seitel and the Federal Aviation Administration said. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.