Shia LaBeouf arrested at New York performance of "Cabaret" - police
June 27, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

Shia LaBeouf arrested at New York performance of "Cabaret" - police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Actor Shia LaBeouf, who starred in the “Transformers” movies and the play “Nymphomaniac,” was arrested inside New York’s Studio 54 during a performance of “Cabaret,” police said.

The actor was charged with criminal conduct and disorderly conduct and taken into custody, NYPD detective Brian Sessa said.

LaBeouf was escorted out of the theater by police after refusing to go when asked to do so by security guards, said NYPD spokesman George Tsourovakas.

The 28-year-old actor, who gave police a Los Angeles address, began making a disturbance and then used obscene language and became belligerent after security guards asked him to leave, Tsourovakas said.

“He was being rather difficult and combative, verbally ... to the point where security guards asked him to please leave the premises and he refused,” Tsourovakas said. “Police were called and he was detained and arrested.”

A representative for LaBeouf could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Eric Johnson; Editing by Paul Tait)

