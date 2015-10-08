New York's Cuomo says no closer to deal on MTA funding

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he is no closer to an agreement with New York City over funding the city’s public transport system and that any contribution under $3 billion “short changes” users.

Officials from the state, city, and New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which runs the city’s subway and bus network, as well as suburban rail lines, have been wrangling for more than a year over who should pay for the system’s capital plan. The cost of the plan runs to nearly $30 billion through 2019.

“If the city pays less than $3 billion you have two options: Increase fares - which I‘m against - or reduce the capital plan,” said Cuomo.

When the plan was introduced in 2014 the funding gap was around $15 billion. It is now around $2.6 billion after contributions and increased self-funding, according to the Citizens Budget Commission, a budget watchdog. The state has already pledged around $8 billion for the plan, Cuomo said.

The governor’s remarks come after reports that the city had offered to raise its contribution by $2 billion above the $657 million pledged already. The city’s mayor, Bill De Blasio, did not address that figure directly and city official said they would not comment on “various numbers or private negotiations.”

The issue is contentious because the MTA is a state agency whose chairman is appointed by the governor. However, the main users of the system - especially its subways and buses - are New York City residents.

“The last thing I want to do is put money into the MTA on the assumption it’s going to help the people of New York City and wake up and see it goes to some other purpose,” De Blasio said at a press conference.

De Blasio is trying to turn the impasse into a wider debate about how the MTA is run. Cuomo, who is using state funds for other big infrastructure projects such as the Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River and the city’s La Guardia airport, said New York City is effectively asking the rest of the state to pay for the MTA.

The report of the city’s new offer, which first appeared in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, seemed to surprise the MTA, which is growing frustrated with the lack of clarity.

“It is long past time for the city to drop the cheap excuses and pay its fair share,” said MTA spokesman Adam Lisberg. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)