Muni bond issuance by New York entities to reach $5.68 bln in Q4
October 1, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Muni bond issuance by New York entities to reach $5.68 bln in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - New municipal bond issuance by New York state and city entities is projected to reach $5.68 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, down from $6.71 billion in the fourth quarter of the previous year, the state comptroller’s office said on Thursday.

“The schedule will be modified and updated in response to changes in program needs and market conditions,” the comptroller’s office said. “It is also contingent upon execution of all project approvals required by law.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)

