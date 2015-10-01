FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Muni bond issuance by New York entities to reach $5.68 bln in Q4
October 1, 2015

UPDATE 1-Muni bond issuance by New York entities to reach $5.68 bln in Q4

(Add details of bond issuance in table)
    NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - New municipal bond issuance by
New York state and city entities is projected to reach $5.68
billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, down from $6.71 billion
in the fourth quarter of the previous year, the state
comptroller's office said on Thursday.
    "The schedule will be modified and updated in response to
changes in program needs and market conditions," the
comptroller's office said. "It is also contingent upon execution
of all project approvals required by law."
    Below is a table of planned issuance issued by the state
comptroller's office.    
 Dormitory      A bond sale of $1 billion in tax-exempt fixed
 Authority of   rate bonds for the month of October and a bond
 the State of   sale of $200 million in tax-exempt fixed rate
 New York       bonds for November. 
 Empire State   A bond sale of $1.3 billion in tax-exempt and
 Development    taxable fixed rate bonds for December. 
 Long Island    A bond sale of $100 million in tax-exempt
 Power          variable rate bonds for October. 
 Authority      
 Metropolitan   A note sale of $700 million in tax-exempt
 Transportatio  fixed rate notes for November. 
 n Authority    
 New York City  A bond sale of $250 million in tax-exempt
 Municipal      variable rate bonds for October and a bond
 Water Finance  sale of $350 million in tax-exempt fixed rate
 Authority      bonds for November. 
 New York City  A bond sale of $400 million in tax-exempt
 Transitional   and/or taxable, fixed and/or variable rate
 Finance        bonds for October. 
 Authority      
 New York City  A bond sale of $130 million in tax-exempt
 Housing        fixed rate bonds for October. 
 Development    
 Corporation    
 New York       A bond sale of $50 million in taxable fixed
 State Energy   rate bonds for October. 
 Research and   
 Development    
 Authority      
 New York       Bond sales totaling $204 million in tax-exempt
 State Housing  and taxable variable rate as well as
 Finance        tax-exempt fixed rate bonds for October and
 Authority      bond sales totaling $163 million in tax-exempt
                and taxable variable rate bonds for November
 Port           A bond sale of $700 million in taxable fixed
 Authority of   rate bonds for October. 
 New York &     
 New Jersey     
 State of New   A bond sale of $140 million in tax-exempt,
 York Mortgage  taxable fixed rate bonds for October. 
 Agency         
 
 (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)

