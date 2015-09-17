New York nail salon groups sue governor over new regulations

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two New York nail salon associations sued Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday in a bid to force the state to roll back regulations aimed at improving work conditions for employees, arguing the law discriminates against their mostly Asian-owned businesses.

Cuomo, a Democrat, signed a law implementing pay and health protections for the state’s nail salon workers in July following a New York Times story that detailed unsafe working conditions. The law requires salons to secure a bond that covers business liabilities, especially if an owner fails to pay employees.

The law was praised by immigrant advocacy groups because many of the state’s nail salon employees are women from Asia and Latin America.

But the lawsuit, filed in the state Supreme Court by the Korean American Nail Salon Association of New York and the Chinese Nail Salon Association of East America, claims the law discriminates against the small-business owners of nail salons, who are predominantly Asian-American.

“This misguided requirement is setting up thousands of nail salons to fail, will result in thousands of job losses across New York, and will place severe financial burdens on the beauty enhancement industry,” Michael Park, an attorney representing both trade associations, said in a statement.

Cuomo’s office and the New York Department of State, which is also a defendant in the suit, said the wage bond requirement was a necessary step in protecting workers who might not be paid legal wages.

“Having to pay their workers the minimum wage will no doubt affect the profits of salon owners who have cheated their employees. That’s not a reason to allow the continued abuse and exploitation of immigrant workers,” Cuomo spokesman Frank Sobrino said in a statement.

“The overwhelming majority of nail salon owners who have made a good faith effort to secure a wage bond have been able to do so,” he said.

The lawsuit challenges a letter by the New York Department of Financial Services that certified the ready availability of bonds. In the letter, the department said it had identified nine insurers that would make bonds available to nail salons.

The suit asked that the bond requirement be lifted, calling it unfair and unaffordable.

According to the law, salons must secure wage bonds by Oct. 6, at which time they could face fines or penalties if they do not comply.