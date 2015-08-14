New York state's pension assets slip, post small Q1 investment gain

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - New York state’s retirement fund for public workers posted a small investment gain during the first quarter of its fiscal year but the estimated value of the fund, which includes benefit payments, fell by $2 billion.

The fund returned 0.52 percent during the quarter, which ended on June 30, but its estimated value dropped to $182.5 billion compared to $184.5 billion as of March 31, according to a report from the state’s comptroller on Friday.