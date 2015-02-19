FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York assembly ex-speaker Silver indicted on corruption charges
#U.S. Legal News
February 19, 2015 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

New York assembly ex-speaker Silver indicted on corruption charges

Jonathan Allen

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A grand jury indicted Sheldon Silver, the former New York State Assembly speaker and one of the most powerful state politicians for two decades, on federal corruption charges on Thursday, federal prosecutors said.

Silver, who has resigned as speaker but remains the assemblyman for Manhattan’s Lower East Side, was indicted on one count of honest services mail fraud, one count of honest services wire fraud and one count of using his office for extortion.

Silver’s lawyers said in a statement on Thursday that he is not guilty.

Silver was originally charged with five counts relating to bribery and kickback schemes on Jan. 22 and it was not immediately clear why two of the counts appear to have been dropped.

Silver had long listed New York personal injury firm Weitz & Luxenberg on his financial disclosure forms as a source of income for representing its clients in cases.

A licensed lawyer, Silver is accused of wrongly earning more than $3 million for referring asbestos sufferers from a doctor whose research had been secretly provided $500,000 in state funds at Silver’s direction, as well as other benefits.

Prosecutors said Silver also received $700,000 in kickbacks by steering real-estate developers with business before the legislature to another law firm, identified by its defense lawyer as Goldberg & Iryami.

