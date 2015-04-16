NY Senate leader pledges to cooperate after federal probe reported

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos vowed on Thursday to work with authorities after the New York Times reported he and his son were the focus of a federal grand jury investigation.

Wednesday’s story, which cited unnamed sources, said federal prosecutors were presenting evidence to the secret panel on the business dealings of Adam Skelos, 32, and trying to determine whether the elder Skelos, 67, used his political influence to help his son’s associates win a government contract.

“I have and will continue to cooperate with any inquiry,” Skelos, a Republican, said in a statement released on Thursday.

Both men are from Nassau County on Long Island, and the newspaper said neither was accused of wrongdoing.

The report of the investigation is just the latest blow to Albany, the state capital, following the January arrest of then-New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat, on federal corruption charges.

Silver, 71, resigned as speaker but remains the assemblyman for Manhattan’s Lower East Side. He has pleaded not guilty to fraud and extortion charges.

Both cases stem from a 2013 anti-corruption panel known as the Moreland Commission that was created and abruptly dismantled by Governor Andrew Cuomo, a move that triggered an investigation by U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

Bharara has castigated the state Capitol for housing “one of the most corrupt governments in the nation” and said the concentration of power among the “three men in the room” - as Cuomo, Silver and Skelos were widely known - may be part of the problem.