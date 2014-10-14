Tallest residence in Western Hemisphere topped off in New York

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A construction crew poured concrete on Tuesday for the top floor of what will be the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere, its developer said.

The 96-story tower at 432 Park Avenue in Manhattan will feature luxury condominiums starting at $16.95 million, according to developer Harry Macklowe.

At 1,396 feet (425.5 meters), it is taller than the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building.

“We are proud to have created a New York City landmark that can be seen throughout all five boroughs, and which will enhance our city’s iconic skyline,” Macklowe said in a statement.

The skyscraper, designed by architect Rafael Viñoly, will be completed next year, the statement said.

Also opening next year is the world’s tallest residence, named World One, in Mumbai, at 1,450 feet (441 meters), according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

Currently, the world’s tallest residential building is the Princess Tower in Dubai, completed in 2012 at 1,356 feet (413 meters), the Council said.

While the current tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere is 8 Spruce Street in New York, at 870 feet (265 meters), according to the Council. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sandra Maler)