FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tallest residence in Western Hemisphere topped off in New York
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chrysler LLC
October 14, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Tallest residence in Western Hemisphere topped off in New York

Laila Kearney

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A construction crew poured concrete on Tuesday for the top floor of what will be the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere, its developer said.

The 96-story tower at 432 Park Avenue in Manhattan will feature luxury condominiums starting at $16.95 million, according to developer Harry Macklowe.

At 1,396 feet (425.5 meters), it is taller than the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building.

“We are proud to have created a New York City landmark that can be seen throughout all five boroughs, and which will enhance our city’s iconic skyline,” Macklowe said in a statement.

The skyscraper, designed by architect Rafael Viñoly, will be completed next year, the statement said.

Also opening next year is the world’s tallest residence, named World One, in Mumbai, at 1,450 feet (441 meters), according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

Currently, the world’s tallest residential building is the Princess Tower in Dubai, completed in 2012 at 1,356 feet (413 meters), the Council said.

While the current tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere is 8 Spruce Street in New York, at 870 feet (265 meters), according to the Council. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.