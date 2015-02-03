FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Assembly to elect Speaker to replace Silver on Tuesday
February 3, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

New York Assembly to elect Speaker to replace Silver on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Democrats in the New York State Assembly agreed on Monday to back Carl Heastie, a lawmaker from the Bronx, to be the next Speaker of the chamber, replacing Sheldon Silver who resigned following his arrest on corruption charges.

An official vote of the entire Assembly is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Heastie will be confirmed as the first African-American to fill the role, according to media reports.

Silver’s resignation becomes effective at the end of the day on Monday. He denies wrongdoing.

The vote had been scheduled for Feb. 10, but as the Democrats, who control the assembly, coalesced around Heastie and his closest rival Catherine Nolan withdrew, Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle confirmed his selection.

“We cast a unanimous ballot,” Morelle told reporters in Albany, according to website State of Politics. “It was for Carl Heastie. Carl Heastie would be the next speaker of the state Assembly.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy. Editing by Andre Grenon)

