UPDATE 1-NY Assembly to elect Speaker to replace Silver on Tuesday

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Democrats in the New York State Assembly agreed on Monday to back Carl Heastie, a lawmaker from the Bronx, to be the next Speaker of the chamber, replacing Sheldon Silver who resigned following his arrest on corruption charges.

An official vote of the entire Assembly is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Heastie will be confirmed as the first African-American to fill the role, according to media reports.

Silver’s resignation becomes effective at the end of the day on Monday. He denies wrongdoing.

The vote had been scheduled for Feb. 10, but as the Democrats, who control the assembly, coalesced around Heastie and his closest rival Catherine Nolan withdrew, Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle confirmed his selection.

“We cast a unanimous ballot,” Morelle told reporters in Albany, according to website State of Politics. “It was for Carl Heastie. Carl Heastie would be the next speaker of the state Assembly.”

Heastie was elected to the Assembly in 2000. Prior to that, he was a budget analyst in the New York City comptroller’s office. That will be an important asset when negotiating the state’s budget on behalf of the Assembly.

A review of Heastie’s campaign finance fillings in the New York Times on Friday found that tens of thousands of dollars of expenses had not been properly itemized. A commission set up by Governor Andrew Cuomo and later disbanded also raised concerns about Heastie’s finances, the paper said.

