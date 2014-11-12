RPT-Rescue under way for NYC window washers dangling at World Trade Center

(Repeats to widen distribution)

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - New York City fire fighters were trying to rescue at least one window washer on Wednesday thought to be trapped on broken scaffolding that was dangling outside the 69th floor of One World Trade Center, local officials said.

The scaffolding was dangling at a 45-degree angle alongside the skyscraper’s glassy facade, according to a Reuters witness. The building in lower Manhattan is the tallest building in the western hemisphere.

The city’s fire department said it had received reports that people were trapped on the scaffolding, and that a team of more than 100 rescuers were working to free them.

Tenants began moving into the newly opened tower last week. The tower rises 1,776 feet above the ground and replaces the Twin Towers destroyed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.