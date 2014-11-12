Two dangling window washers rescued at New York's 1 World Trade Center

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Two window washers caught on dangling scaffolding on the 69th floor of New York City’s 1 World Trade Center were pulled to safety on Wednesday through a window cut in the tallest U.S. skyscraper, a building official said.

Mechanical error appeared to trap the workers, both veteran window washers, on a small platform dangling vertically from cables, according to Gerard McEneany, director of the window washing division at the building in lower Manhattan told NY 1 television.