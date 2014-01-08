New Jersey governor says misled by staff over bridge lane closings

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Wednesday controversial traffic lane closings at the George Washington Bridge that escalated into a political scandal were done without his knowledge.

Christie, a Republican widely expected to make a bid for the White House in 2016, said he was misled by his staff and “people will be held responsible” for the closings, which critics say were made as political retribution against a local mayor. His comments came after incriminating emails linking his staff to the closings were made public.