New Jersey governor to hold news conference amid bridge traffic scandal
January 9, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Jersey governor to hold news conference amid bridge traffic scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a possible Republican White House contender enmeshed in a scandal over his staff plotting intentional traffic jams at a busy bridge in a political vendetta, planned to meet with reporters on Thursday, his office said.

The scandal erupted with the public release of incriminating emails showing a top Christie aide played a key role in closing some lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge, a ploy seen as meant to punish a local Democratic mayor.

He was scheduled to hold a news conference at his office in the state capital of Trenton at 11 a.m. ET, his office said.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Paul Thomasch

