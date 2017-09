NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie apologized on Thursday for a traffic jam scandal involving his staff, saying he was embarrassed and humiliated, and fired a top aide “because she lied to me.”

Christie, a Republican seen weighing a bid for the White House in 2016, said he was blindsided but ultimately responsible for staff actions “under my watch.” (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)