Ex-official mum before lawmaker questions on NJ bridge scandal

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A former top official at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, who is at the center of a political retribution scandal involving New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, declined to answer questions at a State Assembly hearing on Thursday.

David Wildstein repeatedly invoked the constitutional protection not to say anything that might incriminate him.

A long-time friend of Christie‘s, he resigned from the Port Authority in December after admitting he had ordered lane closures on the George Washington Bridge in an apparent ploy to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey. (Reporting By Edith Honan)