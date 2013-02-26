New Jersey Gov. Christie proposes no-frills $32.9 bln budget

Feb 26 (Reuters) - New Jersey’s Republican Governor Chris Christie presented a no-frills $32.9 billion state budget on Tuesday aimed at recovery, after his calls for an income tax cut last year fell victim to slow economic growth and Superstorm Sandy.

Christie, who is up for re-election this year and more popular with state voters than any other New Jersey governor in nearly 20 years, shied away from the kind of bold new initiatives he has previously proposed.

Instead, his fiscal 2014 budget would make a $1.68 billion payment to the state’s public pension system - a near $650 million increase over this year’s payment and the biggest in the state’s history, he said.