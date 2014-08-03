FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eggnog blast in New Jersey injures two, damages building
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Eggnog blast in New Jersey injures two, damages building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Authorities are investigating an explosion that originated in a vat of eggnog, damaged a pharmaceutical plant and caused minor injuries to two workers in New Jersey, local media said on Sunday.

Two employees were mixing artificial eggnog flavorings in a laboratory at Pharmachem Laboratories in Totowo, New Jersey on Saturday night when the explosion occured, Totowa Fire Marshal Allen Del Vecchio told WABC-TV Eyewitness News.

They were trying out a new eggnog recipe, the station said, adding that the cause of the blast was undetermined.

The explosion blew off the rear of the three-story plant and left glass scattered on the ground, WABC-TV reported.

Pharmachem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company makes and supplies ingredients for foods, beverages and other products, according to its website.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.