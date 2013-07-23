Snooki's plans to set TV show on Jersey shore upset some locals

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Even the Jersey shore might have had enough of Snooki.

Some residents of tiny Pelican Island say they do not want the star of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” reality show there to film the latest season of her spinoff show, “Snooki and JWoww.”

The unhappy locals have hired an attorney to argue that the show’s producers would be converting a house into a production studio, a use not allowed in the residential neighborhood by the local zoning ordinance.

“They didn’t disclose to anyone what they were doing there,” said the attorney, Ronald Gasiorowski. “People first became aware of this when they started to see trucks and equipment being delivered to the site.”

Pelican Island residents would welcome the television celebrity if she came to vacation, he added, but they want the zoning laws enforced.

Pelican Island, which is still rebuilding after suffering heavy damage during Superstorm Sandy, is part of Berkeley Township, New Jersey, near the resort town of Seaside Heights where “Jersey Shore” was set.

Snooki, whose proper name is Nicole Polizzi, responded with a post on Instagram.

“Grow up, get over yourself and move on,” she wrote. “This is not how we should be treating one another.”

She also said on Twitter that she would not be a distraction.

MTV’s original “Jersey Shore” featured a drinking, tanning, club-going cast famous for the motto: “Gym, tan, laundry.”

Polizzi’s life has changed somewhat since she had a son in August and got engaged.

“MTV does not comment on series in production,” said spokesman Michael Fabiani.

Berkeley Township will let lawyers resolve the dispute, said council president James Byrnes.

“For her to bring her family and stay there is a great thing,” he said. “But the timing’s not right, and the commotion of just the show, what the show causes, is outrageous.”

The third season of ”Snooki and JWoww,“ with Jennifer Farley, another former cast member of ”Jersey Shore, is to be set in both Berkeley Township and in Seaside Heights. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Andrew Hay)