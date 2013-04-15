FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey Governor Christie revives tax cut proposal
April 15, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Jersey Governor Christie revives tax cut proposal

April 15 (Reuters) - New Jersey’s Republican Governor Chris Christie on Monday revived his calls for a tax cut, a measure that fell victim last year to Democrats’ concerns about how the state could afford to pay for it.

Christie, who is up for re-election in November and is a potential U.S. presidential contender in 2016, told a local radio show in a tax-day interview that New Jerseyans making less than $400,000 annually should get a 10 percent credit towards their property taxes, up to $10,000.

The credits would be phased in over four years.

Christie said that state revenue collections had been beating expectations for four consecutive months. The state’s Democrat-led legislature effectively killed a similar plan last year after lawmakers said they would have to see improvements in the local economy before implementing it.

New Jersey has the highest property taxes of any state in the nation.

