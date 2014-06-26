FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. arrests 22 in New Mexico, says they swapped stolen cars for drugs
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. arrests 22 in New Mexico, says they swapped stolen cars for drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Twenty-two people were arrested on Thursday in New Mexico and charged with participation in a ring that stole luxury cars and swapped them for drugs from a Mexican cartel, authorities said.

The arrests were part of “Operation VIN-a-Palooza,” a reference to the acronym for vehicle identification number. The operation involved local, state and federal agencies, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

The statement alleged that the ring was working for Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel and was believed to have stolen hundreds of Hummers and other luxury vehicles from lots in Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The vehicles were illegally shipped to Mexico in exchange for methamphetamine and heroin that was then trafficked throughout New Mexico, it said.

The arrests followed a 10-month investigation. Agents and officers also seized seven firearms as well as methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

About 34 luxury vehicles with an estimated value of $2 million have been recovered, the statement said.

The defendants face state charges that include racketeering, stolen vehicles and money laundering. The investigation is ongoing and some defendants may face federal charges, it said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.