FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb threat on American Air flight in New York proves false alarm
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Bomb threat on American Air flight in New York proves false alarm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - An American Airlines airplane that was evacuated at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after a bomb threat has been searched and cleared for service, an official said on Sunday.

American Flight 67 en route from Barcelona, Spain, landed in New York at around noon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, and was promptly evacuated of passengers and crew.

The threat was phoned into the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police at 12:07 p.m. (1707 GMT), said Joe Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority, which operates the airport. A search of the plane and cargo turned up nothing of concern, he said. (Reporting by Frank McGurty, additional reporting by Kevin Liffey,; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.