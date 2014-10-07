FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wall St profits down 13 pct to $8.7 bln in H1 2014 -NY comptroller
October 7, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Wall St profits down 13 pct to $8.7 bln in H1 2014 -NY comptroller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Profits at Wall Street’s broker-dealer operations fell 13 percent to $8.7 billion in the first half of 2014 due to fines related to the 2008-2009 financial crisis, New York state’s top financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

“Wall Street remains very profitable, but earnings may be constrained this year as the industry pays a price for behavior that contributed to the financial crisis,” state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler)

