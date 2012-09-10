NY's Cuomo warns localities not to expect state bailout

Sept 10 (Reuters) - New York state’s financially stressed localities should not look to the state to bail them out, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, adding that he had already tried to relieve some of their burdens by capping their Medicaid bills.

“Some of them are saying, ‘Well, we should look to the state for effectively a bailout,'” Cuomo said on Albany-based TALK 1300 AM radio.

“We are not in the position of being an underwriter for local governments ... and I don’t believe we should,” said Cuomo, a Democrat.

New York has one of the nation’s largest Medicaid programs, but unlike most states, it forces local governments to pay for part of the cost of the state-federal health plan for the poor.

Under Cuomo, the legislature enacted a 2 percent cap on Medicaid spending increases for localities in 2013, which is phased down to zero percent in 2015.

States around the nation are taking different approaches to dealing with struggling municipalities, whose revenue is falling short of the rising costs for payrolls, pensions, healthcare and debt.

Historically, bankruptcies have been rare in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market, but credit analysts have warned they might become more common among some local governments due to big pension and debt burdens and still sagging revenue following the recession.

California does not ban bankruptcies but first requires that localities and creditors hold mediation talks. A labama did not block Jefferson County’s $4.23 billion Chapter 9 filing - the nation’s biggest - and Rhode Island allowed tiny Central Falls to use this approach.

But Pennsylvania so far has stopped its capital city of Harrisburg from using this strategy to solve its fiscal problems.

New York state has a long history of intervening in financially struggling local governments to avoid bankruptcy filings, beginning with the financial control board that was created to solve New York City’s mid-1970s fiscal crisis.

Many of New York’s local governments, especially in the upstate area, have been declining for decades, or have yet to fully recover from the recession. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in August said that nearly 300 local governments had budget def i cits in 2010 or 2011.