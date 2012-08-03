FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY Dormitory Authority to sell $940 mln of debt in Oct
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

NY Dormitory Authority to sell $940 mln of debt in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York plans to sell as much as $940 million of personal income tax revenue bonds in October, a spokesman said on Friday.

The new offering is expected to include new money and refunding issues, according to a state filing. An underwriter has yet to be selected, the spokesman said.

The debt sale was approved on Thursday by the Public Authorities Control Board, the state board run by the governor, the senate majority leader and the assembly speaker, which oversees financing plans by 10 authorities.

The Dormitory Authority is one of the nation’s most prominent issuers of municipal bonds. The authority was the top debt issuer at $3.89 billion of debt in the first half of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.