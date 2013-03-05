FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FAA checking pilot's report of drone during JFK airport landing
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 5, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

FAA checking pilot's report of drone during JFK airport landing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation
Administration on Tuesday was investigating a commercial pilot's
report that he saw a drone in the sky as he approached John F.
Kennedy International Airport for a landing.
    The pilot of Alitalia Flight 60U from Rome to New York
contacted authorities about the sighting at 1:15 p.m. on Monday,
said FAA spokesman, Jim Peters. The pilot spotted the craft at
an altitude of about 1,500 feet and approximately five miles
southeast of the airport. 
    "He saw a small, unmanned or remote-controlled aircraft
while on final approach to Runway 31," the FAA said in a
statement.
    The Alitalia plane, a Boeing 777-200, took no evasive action
and landed safely, Peters said.
    He said the FAA began its investigation into the incident on
Tuesday.
    Under FAA safe operating rules, model aircraft should be
flown no higher than 400 feet above ground and no closer to an
airport than 3 miles, unless airport authorities have been
notified.

 (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.