FAA checking pilot's report of drone during JFK airport landing

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday was investigating a commercial pilot's report that he saw a drone in the sky as he approached John F. Kennedy International Airport for a landing. The pilot of Alitalia Flight 60U from Rome to New York contacted authorities about the sighting at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, said FAA spokesman, Jim Peters. The pilot spotted the craft at an altitude of about 1,500 feet and approximately five miles southeast of the airport. "He saw a small, unmanned or remote-controlled aircraft while on final approach to Runway 31," the FAA said in a statement. The Alitalia plane, a Boeing 777-200, took no evasive action and landed safely, Peters said. He said the FAA began its investigation into the incident on Tuesday. Under FAA safe operating rules, model aircraft should be flown no higher than 400 feet above ground and no closer to an airport than 3 miles, unless airport authorities have been notified. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)