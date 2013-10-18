UPDATE 1-Girls stopped for shoplifting in New York had human fetus in bag

(Recasts with confirmation that fetus is human, adds charges against girls)

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Security guards who stopped two 17-year-old girls suspected of shoplifting at a Victoria’s Secret on Thursday found a human fetus inside a bag one of them was carrying, New York City police said.

Both teens were placed in police custody after the discovery on Thursday afternoon at the midtown Manhattan lingerie store in Herald Square, New York City Police Detective Michael DeBonis said.

One of the girls was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said. DeBonis declined to comment on local media reports that the girl taken to the hospital may have recently given birth.

“It was a human fetus,” said Sergeant John Buthorn. “The medical examiner will now determine the cause of death.”

Both girls were charged with criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, Buthorn said.

“While inspecting the bags of the two females, security officers discovered a strong odor and found a fetus inside the bag of suspect No. 1,” police said in a statement.

The medical examiner’s office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)