Autopsy to be performed on fetus found in N.Y. teen's shopping bag

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The New York City medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Friday on a human fetus found inside the shopping bag of a teenage girl who was arrested on charges of shoplifting at a Victoria’s Secret store in Manhattan, authorities said.

The 17-year-old girl from Brooklyn was stopped by a security guard at the lingerie store on Thursday after she and a friend were suspected of stealing items from the racks.

While inspecting her bags, “the security officer discovered a strong odor and found a fetus inside the bag,” said Detective Marc Nell, a spokesman for the New York Police Department.

Police arrested the teen and her friend, also 17, from the city’s borough of Queens, on charges of petty larceny.

The girl carrying the bag was taken to Bellevue Hospital for examination, police said.

The age of the fetus and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner later on Friday, according to spokeswoman Grace Burgess.

It was unclear if the Brooklyn girl was the mother and if so, when she gave birth, authorities said.

The fetus was wrapped in clothing and buried under other items at the bottom of the shopping bag, police said. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Gunna Dickson)