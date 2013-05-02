Nearly 200 firefighters battle fire in eight Bronx buildings

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Nearly 200 firefighters fought a blaze that raced through eight buildings in the Bronx, shutting down nearby subway stops at the height of the morning rush hour on Thursday, a fire department spokeswoman said.

The fire, which started in a detached garage at 385 White Plains Road in the Wakefield section of the Bronx at 6:16 a.m. (1016 GMT), quickly engulfed neighboring buildings. It was reported through a 911 call, and 198 firefighters rushed to the scene, the FDNY spokeswoman said.

No injuries were reported, and there were no reports of people inside, she said.

At 7 a.m. the No. 2 subway began skipping stops in the area at the direction of the fire department, according to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)