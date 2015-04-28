UPDATE 2-Closing arguments heard in ex-banker rape trial, verdict due Wednesday

(New throughout, adds prosecution’s closing statement)

By Edward Krudy

RIVERHEAD, New York, April 28 (Reuters) - A New York judge heard the closing arguments on Tuesday in the trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of raping an Irish student on Long Island in the summer of 2013.

Jason Lee, a former managing director, is accused of barging into a bathroom and raping the woman, who was 20 years old at the time, after a night of drinking at a popular night spot. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted.

Lee’s lawyers have argued throughout the nearly three-week trial that the encounter in his upmarket $32,000-per-month Hamptons vacation rental was consensual.

In a presentation lasting more than an hour, defense attorney Andrew Lankler said prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that sex was not consensual.

“This is a case with not one fact or single point of evidence that proves Mr Lee’s guilt,” Lankler told the court. “The only conclusion is to find Mr Lee not guilty.”

Lankler said key points of the prosecution’s case were inconsistent. None of the witnesses testified to hearing a violent struggle despite being feet away from the bathroom where the alleged attack took place, he said.

The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Kerriann Kelly, said inconsistencies concerned “peripheral details” and that Lee’s actions had clearly shown “consciousness of guilt”.

Police found Lee in his car two hours after arriving on the scene. The prosecution said he had made 49 calls and text messages, including multiple calls to taxi firms.

“His behavior is indicative of only one thing. He knew he had done a really bad thing. He’d raped a girl and now he had a problem,” Kelly said.

Lee, now 38, did not testify at his trial at a Suffolk county court in Riverhead before Judge Barbara Kahn. Lee also waived the right to a jury trial.

Kahn said she will reach a verdict at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lee, who headed convertible bond banking at the Goldman, was put on leave after the charges were filed in August 2013. He left Goldman Sachs soon after.

Authorities said the woman, her brother and two friends met Lee and his friend at a local night spot. They returned to Lee’s rental in the early hours of the morning where they drank champagne and swam in Lee’s pool.

Lee is charged with rape in the first degree, sexual misconduct and assault in the third degree. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)