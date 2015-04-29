FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Goldman banker acquitted of all charges in rape case
April 29, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Former Goldman banker acquitted of all charges in rape case

Edward Krudy

1 Min Read

RIVERHEAD, New York, April 29 (Reuters) - A former Goldman Sachs banker was found not guilty on Wednesday of charges that he raped an Irish student at his rental home while vacationing in Long Island in the summer of 2013.

After a three-week trial, Judge Barbara Kahn acquitted Jason Lee, 38, of the most serious charge of rape at a Suffolk county court in Riverhead, New York. The charge carried a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Kahn also acquitted Lee of the lesser charges of sexual misconduct and assault in the third degree, which each carry a maximum of a year in prison.

Kahn said the prosecution had not met the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)

