FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested with four guns at New York's Kennedy airport
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 26, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

Man arrested with four guns at New York's Kennedy airport

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A Tennessee man faces six felony weapons charges after police found two rifles, two handguns and high-capacity ammunition in luggage he was trying to check at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday, an official said.

Police arrested Keenan Draughon, 23, at about 8 a.m. EDT when the guns and ammunition were spotted during a bag screening, said Joe Pentangelo, spokesman for the Port Authority of New York.

Draughon, who is from Clarksville, Tennessee, was attempting to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, Pentangelo said.

He was charged with six counts of criminal possession of weapons, Pentangelo said, although it was not immediately clear why he was carrying the guns.

The .22-caliber rifles, one loaded, were painted over, illegally obscuring the serial numbers, he said.

Handguns are illegal to carry in New York without a permit and the high volume of rifle and handgun ammunition allegedly found in Draughon’s bag is also illegal in New York, he said. (Editing by Kevin Gray and Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.