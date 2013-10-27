UPDATE 1-Man arrested with four guns at New York's Kennedy airport

(Updates with comments from district attorney, details)

By Kevin Murphy

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A Tennessee man faces six felony weapons charges after police found two rifles, two handguns and high-capacity ammunition in luggage he was trying to check at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday, an official said.

Police arrested Keenan Draughon, 23, at about 8 a.m. EDT when the guns and ammunition were found in his bags, said Joe Pentangelo, spokesman for the Port Authority of New York.

Draughon, who is from Clarksville, Tennessee, approached the counter at United Airlines and declared he had two cases of firearms to transport, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.

Brown said Draughon was bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, although police originally reported he was heading to Nashville, Pentangelo said.

Draughon was charged with six counts of criminal possession of weapons, Pentangelo said, although it was not immediately clear why he was carrying the guns.

Handguns are illegal to carry in New York without a permit and the high volume of rifle and handgun ammunition allegedly found in Draughon’s bag is also illegal in New York, he said.

The .22-caliber rifles, one loaded, were painted over, illegally obscuring the serial numbers, Pentangelo said.

“Before leaving home, passengers should acquaint themselves with the weapon laws of the jurisdiction that they are visiting and comply with any and all legal requirements if they choose to travel with a weapon,” Brown said.

“Otherwise, they may find themselves being arrested and charged with serious felonies - as is what occurred in this case,” he said. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Kevin Gray and Peter Cooney)