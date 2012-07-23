FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Residents seek dissolution of a New York tax district
July 23, 2012 / 11:19 PM / 5 years ago

Residents seek dissolution of a New York tax district

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - New York’s Town of Hempstead, located on Long Island’s south shore, on Monday received 5,000 signed petitions calling for it to abolish a special tax district that costs residents hundreds of dollars a year, two advocacy groups said.

The special tax district, called Sanitary District 2, handles garbage collection for around 30,000 residents, said David Segal, a spokesman for the Long Island Progressive Coalition, by telephone.

The Town of Hempstead has around 770,000 people and it is located in Nassau County, just east of New York. The county has over 200 such special tax entities, which provide a range of services, from fire protection to libraries.

The advocacy groups want the Town of Hempstead to take over garbage collection to increase oversight and cut costs because its greater size means it can be run more efficiently, said Segal.

The Town Clerk and sanitation officials were not immediately available to comment.

The current dissolution process was created by Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo. Segal said so far only one small upstate village has successfully used this procedure.

If Hempstead’s town clerk certifies the petition, a referendum should be held in 60 days to 90 days.

