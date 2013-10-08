Fourth arrest in motorcycle gang beating on New York highway

Oct 7 (Reuters) - A fourth suspect was arrested on Monday for his alleged role in an attack on an SUV driver who was chased for miles along a Manhattan highway by dozens of motorcycle riders, police said.

The arrest of Craig Wright, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, came more than a week after bikers chased the sport utility vehicle, driven by a man traveling with his wife and 2-year-old daughter, and then pulled the man from the vehicle and beat him, the New York City Police Department said.

Video of the Sept. 29 confrontation was uploaded to YouTube and went viral. The incident started with a fender bender between the Range Rover SUV and one of the motorcyclists in the northbound lanes of Manhattan’s Henry Hudson Parkway.

It escalated when the SUV, surrounded by motorcyclists, accelerated through the crowd, injuring one rider and sending motorcycles flying.

Wright was charged on Monday with gang assault, assault and unlawful imprisonment, police said.

Three other motorcyclists have been charged in the incident, Reginald Chance, 37, and Robert Sims, 35, both of Brooklyn, and Christopher Cruz, 28, of New Jersey.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office previously declined to comment on questions about whether the SUV driver could be charged for running over one of the bikers. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Ken Wills)