New York's MTA faces $15.2 bln funding gap in infrastructure plan
September 23, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

New York's MTA faces $15.2 bln funding gap in infrastructure plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is facing a funding gap of $15.2 billion in its proposed $32 billion 2015-2019 infrastructure plan, according to a document posted on the organization’s website.

“The MTA will work with its funding partners to identify the additional resources needed to achieve full funding,” according to the document that will be presented at a board meeting on Wednesday. “In the alternative, the gap can be overcome by reducing the size of the proposed program, or increasing fares and tolls, or a combination of these options.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Andrew Hay)

