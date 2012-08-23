FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York's MTA payroll tax unconstitutional - judge
August 23, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

New York's MTA payroll tax unconstitutional - judge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority potentially stands to lose $1.5 billion of revenue a year after a state court ruled on Wednesday that a payroll tax was unconstitutional, partly because it applies only to some counties in the state.

The tax is paid by employers located within the downstate area served by the MTA, which runs New York City’s buses, subways, commuter rail roads and some major bridges and tunnels.

The lawsuit was brought by Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, whose county, which lies on the western half of Long Island, is located within the taxing district.

The MTA noted that four previous lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the payroll tax had been dismissed. “We will vigorously appeal today’s ruling,” the authority’s statement said

By limiting the tax to Nassau County, and the ring of suburban counties that lie north of New York City, including Dutchess County, the legislature signaled that it was not “a substantial state concern” but instead a special law, Judge Bruce Cozzens, a state Supreme Court judge in Nassau County, said in his ruling.

The legislature was required to enact the law with a home-rule message or with a message of necessity, which requires two-thirds of the Senate and Assembly to approve the measure, Cozzens said. By failing to meet either condition, the legislature enacted the law unconstitutionally, he concluded.

