FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York state pension funds grows 3.6 pct in Q2
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 15, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

New York state pension funds grows 3.6 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - New York state’s pension fund grew 3.58 percent to an estimated $180.7 billion in the first quarter of the state’s fiscal year ending June 30, New York state’s Comptroller said on Friday.

“The New York State Common Retirement Fund enjoyed a robust first quarter based on solid performance in domestic and global equities markets,” Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.

As of June 30, the fund had 38.5 percent of assets invested in publicly traded domestic equities and 16.9 percent in non-U.S. and global equities, the statement said.

Around 26.6 percent of assets are in cash, bonds and mortgages, 7.8 percent is in private equity, 6.8 percent is in real estate, 3.1 percent is in “absolute return strategy” and 0.3 percent is in “opportunistic strategy alternatives”. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.