New York state senator charged with 'pork' theft cover-up

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A New York State Senator has been indicted for allegedly covering up a scam that stole taxpayer money through a non-profit organization she founded, state prosecutors announced on Monday.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Shirley Huntley, who represents part of the New York City borough of Queens, wrote a bogus, backdated letter to fool investigators into thinking that some $30,000 in services had been performed.

Instead, Huntley’s aide and niece -- both officers in Huntley’s nonprofit, Parent Workshop -- allegedly pocketed the money, funneled to the nonprofit through a legislative member line item, prosecutors said in a statement.

New York lawmakers have distributed more than $900 million in member line items, often derided as “pork,” to more than 20,000 nonprofits since 1999, Schneiderman’s office said.

Huntley is charged with falsifying business records, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy. The first two charges are felonies carrying a maximum sentence of four years in prison. The last charge is a misdemeanor.

Her aide and niece were both charged in December with grand larceny, among other alleged crimes.

Huntley could not immediately be reached for comment. Her lawyers declined to comment.