FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. State Assembly Speaker Silver to temporarily relinquish duties - NYT
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 26, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

N.Y. State Assembly Speaker Silver to temporarily relinquish duties - NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver agreed on Sunday to relinquish his duties on a temporary basis as he fights federal corruption charges, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

Silver’s decision came amid mounting pressure from his fellow Democrats in the Assembly, who worried that the criminal charges would impair his ability to carry out the duties of one of the most powerful positions in New York’s government, the newspaper reported.

Last week, Silver, a Democrat who has served as the highest-ranking state assemblyman since 1994, was charged with pocketing $4 million from bribery and kickback schemes.

The 70-year-old Silver, one of the state’s most powerful politicians for more than two decades, would not permanently quit his post. Instead, he would temporarily delegate his duties as speaker to a group of senior Assembly members, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Silver or his attorney, Steven Molo, for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.