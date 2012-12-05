FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York man arrested in fatal subway shove - police
December 5, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

New York man arrested in fatal subway shove - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A New York man was arrested on Wednesday in the death of a subway passenger who was shoved onto the tracks ahead of an oncoming train at a station near Times Square earlier this week, police said.

Naeem Davis, a 30-year-old street vendor from Queens, was charged with one count of attempted murder, second degree, and one count of murder with depraved indifference, second degree, police said.

He is accused of pushing the victim, a 58-year-old man, onto the tracks as the southbound Q subway pulled into the station at 49th Street, police said. (Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Sandra Maler)

