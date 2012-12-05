FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-New York man arrested in fatal subway shove - police
December 5, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-New York man arrested in fatal subway shove - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(New York City police have corrected the first charge in second paragraph to intentional murder from attempted murder)

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A New York man was arrested on Wednesday in the death of a subway passenger who was shoved onto the tracks ahead of an oncoming train at a station near Times Square earlier this week, police said.

Naeem Davis, a 30-year-old street vendor from Queens, was charged with one count of i ntentional m urder, second degree, and one count of murder with depraved indifference, second degree, police said.

He is accused of pushing the victim, a 58-year-old man, onto the tracks as the southbound Q subway pulled into the station at 49th Street, police said. (Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Sandra Maler)

