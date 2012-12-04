FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect held in death of man pushed onto NY subway track
December 4, 2012 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

Suspect held in death of man pushed onto NY subway track

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Police held a suspect for questioning Tuesday to see if he may be the person who pushed a 58-year-old man onto a New York City subway track where he was killed by a train on Monday.

The train crushed Ki-Suck Han in front of horrified commuters after he was shoved onto the track as the southbound Q subway pulled into the station at 49th Street near Times Square.

The assailant’s image was captured on subway security cameras.

“We have an individual we’re questioning that resembles the individual captured in the video. He was taken into custody by detectives who were canvassing video and found an image that resembled this individual at the vicinity of 50th Street and Seventh Avenue,” police spokesman Paul Browne said. “He’s being questioned now.”

Police were preparing line-ups for witnesses of the subway attack to confirm the identify of the suspect, Browne said.

Witnesses saw the suspect talking to himself before the altercation, leading to suspicion he may have been mentally disturbed, police said. (Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Philip Barbara)

