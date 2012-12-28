FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man pushed to death on New York subway
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Man pushed to death on New York subway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - A man was pushed to his death in front of a New York subway train, police said, in the second such incident this month for the biggest U.S. rapid transit system.

A suspect, described as a heavyset Hispanic woman, shoved the man into the path of an oncoming train late Thursday on an elevated station platform in the borough of Queens, police said in a statement.

The man’s body was pinned under the first car of the 11-car train. The woman fled the scene.

Witnesses told police that the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, was walking back and forth talking to herself before approaching the man from behind and pushing him as the train entered the station.

The man did not notice her before the attack, the statement said.

A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train on Dec. 3, and a New York man was charged in the death.

The system is used by more than 5 million riders a day. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.