Woman in custody in death of man pushed onto NY City subway tracks

Dec 29 (Reuters) - A woman who has made self-incriminating statements in the death of a man pushed in front of an oncoming New York City subway train is in custody, police said on Saturday.

The person in custody is a 31-year-old Hispanic female, a police spokesman told Reuters. Charges are pending.

Witnesses said a woman appeared to be mumbling to herself and pacing before she approached the man from behind on the platform of an elevated station in the borough of Queens and shoved him onto the subway track Thursday evening.