FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-One dead, one hurt after being hit by New York subways
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 15, 2013 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-One dead, one hurt after being hit by New York subways

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment by Metropolitan Transportation Authority)

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - One person was killed and another seriously injured when they were struck by separate New York subway trains at a Manhattan station during Tuesday’s rush-hour, authorities said.

One person was pronounced dead at the station at 125th Street and Lexington Avenue, in Harlem, after the late-afternoon incident, the Fire Department of New York said.

The injured man was in serious but stable condition and being taken to a hospital, the fire department said.

Details of the incidents were unclear, but a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said both people were struck by different northbound trains at around 4 p.m.

The death follows two recent incidents in which New York subway riders were killed after being pushed onto the tracks.

In the most recent case, police arrested 31-year-old Erika Menendez and accused her of shoving a man onto the tracks. Earlier, she had been seen pacing the subway platform and muttering to herself. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Leslie Adler and Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.