U.S. authorities investigate internet threat to NYC

WASHINGTON April 2 (Reuters) - New York and federal authorities are investigating the meaning and origin of a graphic that surfaced on Monday on the Internet apparently threatening an al Qaeda attack on New York City.

The graphic is a stylized photograph of the Manhattan skyline superimposed with a Hollywood-style caption that says: “ALQAEDA - coming soon again in New York.”

The New York Police Department was “investigating the origin and significance of the graphic ... which appeared today on a few Arabic-language al Qaeda forums that remain online at the moment,” NYPD chief spokesman Paul Browne said.

The graphic was posted in the “artwork and design” section of a militant website, he told Reuters.

A U.S. intelligence official said federal agencies would also evaluate the significance and origin of the graphic.

There have been numerous security scares in New York since the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacked plane attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center and damaged the Pentagon. (Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Warren Strobel and Frances Kerry)