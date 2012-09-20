NYC says plans to sell a total of $1.21 bln of bonds

Sept 20 (Reuters) - New York City plans to sell a total of $1.21 billion of bonds next month, beginning with an offering of $525 million of tax-exempt new money bonds and $300 million of tax-exempt refunding bonds on Oct. 2, the Office of Management and Budget said on T hur sday.

There will be a two-day retail order period for the general obligation bond sale, which includes a $60 million conversion of variable rate demand bonds to fixed rate bonds.

Those transactions will be negotiated through a syndicate led by J.P. Morgan, the agency said in a statement.

In addition, the city expects to price $325 million of tax-exempt variable rate demand bonds on or about Oct. 23, it said.